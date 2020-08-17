Ramesh Pokhriyal Hails NEP, Says It Will Be Inclusive & Will Touch International Standards

Union Minister for Education Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will help Indian education touch international standards and it will be inclusive. On July 29, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education and higher education sector as a part of the new National Education Policy, devised after a gap of 34 years.

"The NEP-2020 will make the country multi-lingual, hopeful. It will stand on the basis of Indianness and reach international limits, it will be effective and will help in ensuring the continuance of dialogue. It will also be inclusive," Nishank said.

The Minister said that the opinions of the last man in the country and stakeholders had been taken into account before formulating the NEP-2020 and asserted that it will increase research and development in the country. The Union Minister also urged IIT-Delhi to come forward and help in digitalisation of education in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister spoke about another major change in the education system via the National Education Policy (NEP) stating how children’s health will be addressed through healthy meals and the introduction of community involvement into the schooling system. The Union Minister through an infographic revealed that the mental and physical well being of the students will be prioritised via reforms like introducing counsellors/social workers in the school complex, reducing the weight of school bags, regular health check-ups, and inclusive and caring culture at school.

The National Education Policy

NEP includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund. Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

Emphasis on practice learning: PM Modi

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP', PM Modi said that there is no lack of information and content in the current generation. But it is crucial is to know which information should be gained and what should be learnt. Therefore, NEP 2020 emphasises on practical learning more than root learning, he said.

Presenting a holistic view of education, the Prime Minister said that this method of education would increase the students’ urge to learn and also improve their class-participation.

