4G Mobile Internet Services Restored In Entire J&K After 18 Months

In a massive relief for Jammu-Kashmir residents, the Jammu-Kashmir administration on Friday, restored 4G mobile internet across the Valley, after 18 months. Taking to Twitter, J&K government's Official spokesperson Rohit Kansal confirmed the development. The Valley had been stripped off high-speed internet in August 2019, prior to the revocation of Article 370 by Parliament.

J&K extends high-speed mobile internet ban till Feb 6 due to 'seditious Pak propaganda'

J&K: 4G mobile internet restored

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

Reacting to the development, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted 'Better late than never'. Meanwhile, Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu welcomed the development, thanking Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari for 'following this demand to resolution'. Meanwhile, former Deputy CM JK Kavinder Gupta said, "Its a welcome step. 4G was barred keeping in view security scenario, forces have neutralised terror leadership. Situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, we have hopes of Assembly elections soon in Jammu and Kashmir".

4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021

The restoration of 4G Mobile Internet in Jammu & Kashmir is a welcome move and will ease out issues faced by students, the tourism industry and people at large.



Gratitude to @Apnipartyonline President @AltafBukhari01 Sahab for following this demand through to its resolution. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) February 5, 2021

Latest internet ban extension

On 22 January, the J&K administration extended the ban on high-speed mobile internet across the Union territory till 6 February 2021. The administration justified the ban stating 'well-founded apprehensions about seditious propaganda from across the border on public order'. High-speed mobile internet had continued to remain functional only in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, post-paid services, and verified pre-paid services.

Internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions were put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was a 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed in March, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted.

Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. In May, the Supreme Court had refused to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and instead directed the Centre to form a special committee to examine the petitioners’ demands. The administartion then allowed the resumption of high-speed mobile internet services on a trial basis in Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu) since August 2020 - but kept internet limited across the union territory. Recently, the Valley has seen heightened terror activities with several BJP Sarpanchs/leaders being attacked, resulting in mass resignations.

