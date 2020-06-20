Vande Bharat Mission: 5,078 Citizens Have Returned To India On June 19, Says Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, stated that a total of 5,078 people had returned to the country on June 19 from across the world under the 'Vande Bharat' mission announced in May. Puri tweeted a picture that listed the number of passengers who have returned to the country on June 19 under the mission which began in early May.

More than 5000 people in a day

VBM flies high. @IndiGo6E joins AI Express & @airindiain to fly back Indians.

5078 people return from Paris, Moscow, Dhaka, Kiev, Auckland, Lagos, London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Doha, Bishkek, Almaty, Dubai, Phnom Penh & Muscat today. pic.twitter.com/oLqPqbElPQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 19, 2020

More than one lakh Indians have returned to the country from abroad since the government commissioned the mission. "Around 38,000 persons are expected to be repatriated under this phase in 337 international flights from 31 countries. After the commencement of the Vande Bharat mission on May 7, a total of 454 flights, including foreign carriers, have brought back stranded Indians. As of date, 1,07,123 Indians have returned," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Air India has operated 103 flights under the second phase to bring back stranded Indian nationals from abroad, Srivastava said, adding the Indian Navy has also made sorties to bring back Indians from Sri Lanka and the Maldives. As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians having "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

The mission received a boost this week as Go Air joined the operations as well after it operated the mission from Kuwait to Jaipur. “Today (Friday) was a day that had special feelings across our cockpit crew, cabin crew, airport staff and the various teams involved in making the Vande Bharat flight happen and as we flew back our stranded citizens and reunited them with their families," a GoAir spokesperson said.

International flights

Meanwhile decisions on resuming international flights will be taken next month, said Puri. "The government approved domestic flights in the last week of May, and questions have not raised over resuming international operations. We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on resuming international flights, I do not want to put a timeline here all stakeholders and passengers need to be taken into confidence. We are trying to ensure that the government of all states is ready first for international flights. Being a minister, I received many requests, suggestions and demands from the flyers to resume international flights, but this may be possible once the entire ecosystem is ready for international service," Puri said.

