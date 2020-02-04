Over 5K Teaching Posts To Be Filled In Kendriya Vidyalayas This Year, Says HRD Minister

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that 5,206 teaching posts are expected to be filled in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) this year. Out of the total number of vacancies, 779 and 387 vacancies are earmarked for SCs and STs, respectively, the Union minister said in the Lok Sabha session.

READ | Govt won't let universities become a 'centre of poltics': Ramesh Pokhriyal in Srinagar

The HRD Minister Pokhriyal also informed that as per data records, the number of vacancies in teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, as of November 15, adds up to 5,949 against 48,236 sanctioned posts. The Union Minister was replying to questions asked by Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Amol Ramsing Kolhe, Shriniwas Patil, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, DNV Senthilkumar S, Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha session.

READ | HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal slams Cong for politicising PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Remedial steps towards education quality

When asked about remedial steps taken by the government to maintain the quality of education in schools due to a shortage of staff Pokhriyal replied, there are teachers who are engaged on a contractual basis for the temporary duration in KVS and they ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

READ | New education policy designed to strengthen the nation: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union Minister further added that autonomous organisations including KVS are issued with directions for reviewing the vacancies and taking necessary action to fill up the vacant post in KVs. There are a total of 1,227 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning in the country in teaching 13,15,157 students. Around 45,477 supporting staff including faculty members teach in these educational institutions.

GER in higher education to be doubled in 10 years: HRD Minister

A few days ago HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had also informed that the government has set an ambitious target of achieving a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio (GER) as compared to the current 26.5 percent in higher education by 2030 to equip the working population with employable skills. In an official release, Pokhriyal highlighted that India has one of the world's largest education systems with over 1000 universities, 40,000 colleges, 10725 standalone institutes, more than one crore teachers, 16 lakh schools and 34.6 million (34.6 crore) students.

READ | Won't let universities become 'addas' of politics: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal