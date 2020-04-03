6 Markaz Attendees Booked For Vulgar Behaviour Towards Nurses At Ghaziabad Hospital

An FIR has been registered against six people from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad for misbehaving with the hospital staff, following a shocking complaint.

"The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had complained that six of the admitted patients in the isolation ward were misbehaving with the nurses and not cooperating with the hospital staff," Manish Mishra, SP City, Ghaziabad told news agency ANI.

Patients shifted from MMG District Hospital

FIR has been registered against persons from Tablighi Jamat who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for 'walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses'. The patients have been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology & kept under quarantine.

"The accusations have been found relevant and a case has been registered under IPC Section 294, 354, 269 and 270 against the six accused persons," he added. "It has been directed to ensure fair investigation in the matter," SSP added. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

The Hospital staff said in their letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent that many Jamaat members in the hospital have demanded tobacco and cigarettes.

In another complaint, some Tablighi followers who were traced and taken by bus to Ghaziabad on Tuesday-Wednesday for a medical check-up after they had been to the Markaz headquarters -- said to be the new coronavirus hotspot in Delhi, allegedly spat on police personnel and government officials. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

960 foreigners blacklisted

As many as 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas have been cancelled in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Office of the Home Minister stated.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat," it added. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

(With agency inputs)