9000 Tablighi Jamaat Contacts Quarantined, 1306 Foreigners: Health Ministry

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues to increase, the Union Health Ministry in its daily media briefing on Thursday informed that since yesterday 328 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to 1965. Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal stated that 50 deaths have been reported while 151 people have recovered. The Ministry also highlighted that 9000 contacts of the Markaz Nizamuddin attendees have been traced and placed under quarantine.

9000 Tablighi Jamaat contacts traced

In its daily media briefing, the Health Ministry announced that after the Tablighi Jamaat event was uncovered it launched a massive drive and traced 9000 contacts. Out of these 9000 individuals, 1300 are foreign nationals. The Ministry also informed that 400 cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat event have been reported across the country, adding that the number of cases is expected to increase.

Reflecting upon the case of individual who died of Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, Agarwal stated that the entire area has been sealed and according to the protocol, contact tracing is being done. He added that 4000 health workers are working on the contact tracing in Dharavi.

1.5 crore PPEs ordered

The Joint Health Secretary also shed light on the reported shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which has led to the resignation of doctors in Delhi. He stated that there was a shortage of PPEs in January but it has been tackled now as the government has placed an order of 1.5 crore PPEs already.

Agarwal said, "There was a problem regarding PPEs in January. However, the problem has been resolved to an extent. I would like to bring to your attention that around 1.5 crore PPEs have been ordered. The supply of PPEs has also begun. The PPEs that had been supplied to us, we have provided those to the states, as per the number of cases reported in the respective state. Similarly, for the supply of N-95, we have identified a domestic manufacturer and have also placed an order for 1 crore masks."

