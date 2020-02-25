6 Supreme Court Judges Down With Swine Flu; CJI Calls Meeting With SC Bar Association

In an unprecedented situation, 6 judges of the Supreme Court are down with the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu in common parlance. Justice DY Chandrachud revealed this in the SC on Tuesday. He revealed that all judges met CJI SA Bobde to take remedial measures in this regard. According to him, the SC has decided to make vaccines available to the lawyers and the court staff as a precautionary measure. Moreover, the CJI has called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, in courtroom number 2 of the SC, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask during a hearing.

Justice DY Chandrachud (in file pic) in Supreme Court today said, 6 judges are down with H1N1 virus & that he had asked and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen. pic.twitter.com/gfG6z2qOC1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

In Court Room Number-2 in the Supreme Court today, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask, during a hearing. https://t.co/cxtoUSyf23 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

