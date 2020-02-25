The Debate
6 Supreme Court Judges Down With Swine Flu; CJI Calls Meeting With SC Bar Association

General News

In an unprecedented situation, Justice DY Chandrachud stated that 6 judges of the Supreme Court are down with the H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Supreme Court

In an unprecedented situation, 6 judges of the Supreme Court are down with the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu in common parlance. Justice DY Chandrachud revealed this in the SC on Tuesday. He revealed that all judges met CJI SA Bobde to take remedial measures in this regard. According to him, the SC has decided to make vaccines available to the lawyers and the court staff as a precautionary measure. Moreover, the CJI has called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, in courtroom number 2 of the SC, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask during a hearing. 

Published:
COMMENT
