Shaheen Bagh Interlocutors Submit Sealed Report To Supreme Court After 5 Days Of Mediation

After five days of mediation between SC-appointed interlocutors and the Shaheen Bagh protestors, the two interlocutors have submitted their mediation report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. The two interlocutors- advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde with the assistance of former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah have submitted two amicus reports to the two-judge bench comprising of justices KM Joseph and SK Kaul. The judges have said that they will read the report and have fixed the next hearing on Wednesday.

Shaheen Bagh mediator terms protests 'peaceful', files affidavit in SC against roadblocks

Jaffrabad & Jasola protests

Repeating a 'Shaheen Bagh-like' protest, a large number of people including over 1,000 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area on Saturday night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protestors have stated they will not move from the site until the Centre revokes CAA. Meanwhile, several Delhi residents are staging a dharna in Jasola Vihar - a locality outside Shaheen Bagh protesting against the roads blocked. Moreover, pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors clashed in Maujpur resulting in stone-pelting. A police investigation is underway.

BJP's Kapil Mishra declares 'won't allow second Shaheen Bagh' amid pro & anti-CAA protests

Shaheen mediator blames police

Earlier on Sunday, Habibullah who has been assisting the SC-appointed Shaheen Bagh interlocutors with mediation has filed an affidavit stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful. Moreover, he has mentioned that the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. This comes amidst the Uttar Pradesh police reopening one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road, on Saturday after temporarily reopening the Noida-Faridabad road. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

SHOCKING: Stone pelting allegedly between CAA, anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Maujpur

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Five days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde to persuade them on shifting the protest site have not resulted in any breakthrough yet. But, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors who met Ramachandran on Saturday, set seven conditions ranging for the demand of protection if the road is reopened to no NPR in Delhi to revocation of cases against student protestors. The Shaheen Bagh protests mainly led by Muslim women have been ongoing against CAA-NRC-NPR since December 15.

Shaheen Bagh protesters set 7 conditions to interlocutor on fourth day of mediation talks