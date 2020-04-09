61-year-old Woman In Jammu Succumbs To Coronavirus; Fourth Death In J&K

A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district succumbed to Coronavirus at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 related death toll to four in Jammu and Kashmir, This is the first death in Jammu region of the union territory, as rest of the three deaths were recorded in Kashmir.

The J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal in a tweet informed that the deceased was reportedly bedridden and was also suffering from arthritis. Her contacts are being traced, he added. Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever earlier in the day.

After investigation, she was found suffering from pneumonia and accordingly referred to the Jammu hospital where she was tested for coronavirus. About 1 pm, she was shifted to an isolation ward but her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last around 4 pm, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir have so far reported 158 coronavirus cases, 33 of which were detected on Wednesday, the largest single-day rise in the Union Territory, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Tuesday that the authorities are making efforts to strengthen the testing capacity for screening COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory. Currently, J&K is equipped with four laboratories for testing samples.

Taking action against the violators of the 21-days lockdown announced by the government, Kashmir Police reportedly arrested 30 people and seized 6 orders for defying the restrictions. Police have asked the people of the union territory to follow restrictions imposed by the government.

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in the Civil Secretariat-the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government--and Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday. An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said face masks have been made mandatory for all the officers, staff and visitors in the Civil Secretariat as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

