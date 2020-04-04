2G Mobile Internet Services Extended In J&K Until April 15 Amid COVID-19, Citing 'misuse'

The restriction on mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir was extended by authorities until April 15, despite the soaring demand for high speed 4G mobile data services amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The order dated April 3 cited 'misuse of data services' and spread of provocative videos to induce terrorism for the extension of internet speed restrictions.

Justifying its order for the extension, the J&K administration cited intelligence inputs of attempts by 'anti-national elements' to propagate ideologies through the transmission of fake news to cause discontent and coordinate acts of terror. It further cited the change in domicile law in J&K to have the 'potential to be exploited.' Despite a PIL being filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the restoration of internet services at 4G speed to combat the novel Coronavirus, the J&K authorities insisted that it did not pose 'any hindrance to COVID-19.' The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to April 15.

It said many instances of misuse of data services for incitement, including circulation of fake news, have been noticed which necessitated even use of teargas to disperse people in such precarious times when owing to COVID- 1 9, orders under section 144 CrPC have been enforced to regulate assembly and movement and there is enhanced public awareness regarding social distancing measures. As per a previous order issued on March 26 by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, internet speed on mobile phones in the region will be restricted to 2G only. Postpaid sim cardholders shall be provided with access to the internet. However, such access shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections, the order said.

Internet restriction in J&K

Several political parties across the spectrum, including Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference, the CPI(M), and the Congress have batted strongly for restoration of 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir to help people to deal with the unprecedented situation that has arisen in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25, 2020, after remaining suspended for five months, since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. As per the order, the internet service providers were asked to ensure only white-listed sites, and not social media networks. The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against unknown people for using VPNs to gain access to social networking sites.

