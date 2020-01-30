62-year-old Grandma From Bangalore Wins Beauty Pageant In Bulgaria

Aarti B Chatlani, a 62-year-old woman, was crowned 'Grandma Earth' at the Grandma Universe pageant held in Bulgaria. The Grandma Earth winner for 2020, uploaded pictures on the social media sharing the experience of her victory with the audience.

According to the reports, the Sofia based organizers that launched the pageant show emphasized that the Grandma Universe or the Classic Universe was the only pageant in the world that celebrated and appreciated the beautiful responsibility that every grandmother had and shared. The event reportedly comprised of grandmothers from across the world participating in the beauty contest which was held between January 19 and 23, to showcase their talents.

Some of the information sought in the contest application form reportedly included the number of countries visited, if the contestant has any children, was single or married, however, the largest obstacle for women was their native countries and the various languages spoken amongst them to be able to blend in. Isabel Herrero, the 2019 winner of Grandma Universe title was Dalmau from Spain, a mother of three children, lawyer, and owner of a real estate and modelling agency.

She hoped every grandmother had this opportunity

Speaking of her experience, Chatlani reportedly said that she hoped every grandmother had the opportunity to participate in such an inspiring contest. She reportedly flaunted the traditional attire lehenga in the first round of the contest and paired it up with bridal jewellery. She performed a dance about responsibilities of a grandmother in the talent round of the show for which she reportedly said she had done immense preparation and even used grandkids for props to stand out in her performance.

The National Director for Woman of the Universe said that she had lived to the expectations and had outperformed, suggest reports. It emphasized that overcoming the hurdles like the height and the looks and confidently presenting on the stage required immense potential, and Chatlani had beautifully achieved it and is well-deserving of the trophy.

