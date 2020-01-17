Day Trip Around Bangalore Can Become Memorable By Visiting These Nearby Places!

Bangalore is popularly known as the Garden city in India. Bangaloreans love to explore delicious food and great destinations, especially near the city. For the people who often plan a one-day trip, here is a list of places near Banglore that they can explore for a relaxing experience.

Gudibanda

While planning an excellent and ideal day out, Gudibanda is one of the best places with an incredible environment. The place is 400 years old. It was built by Byre Gowdas. From Bangalore, it is just 78 km away and it only takes an hour to reach by any transport. A person visiting this place will experience the majestic Gudibanda fort, hill, and lake. One can also explore the surrounding villages of Nicchanabandahalli, Bramharahalli and Chinna Halli.

Also Read | Here's a list of Dry days in Bangalore 2020 to stock up for your parties in advance

Kunti Betta

This place is a favourite for all adventure enthusiasts. Being a hillock range overseeing the Pandavapura settlement, this place is famous for trekking and rock climbing. The best part about this place is that it is amongst the few places near Bangalore that offer night trekking. It is hardly 130kms away from the Garden city and it approximately takes two hours and thirty minutes of drive to reach from Bangalore. A person visiting Kunti Betta gets to experience Night trekking, camping, and rock climbing. Apart from this, the visitor must know that hotel options are not available. Adventure and nature clubs that organize night treks provide camps and tents for the night stay at Kunti Betta.

Also Read | Things to do in Indiranagar: Pubs & cafes to visit in Bangalore after a long work day

Doddamakali

Doddamakali is a place surrounded by charming landscapes and it is amongst the best-known places near Bangalore for nature camping. It is famously known as the Bird’s paradise. This wondrous place is located near the river Cauvery. It has a relaxing and tranquil topography to feel and rejuvenate oneself. Doddamakali is two hours and thirty minutes away from Bangalore. One can enjoy the place by indulging in activities like tekking, fishing, angling, camping, rock climbing, and coracle ride.

Also Read | Things to do in Bangalore this weekend with friends and family

Also Read | 5 exquisite eateries in Bangalore that is a must-try for every foodie

Photo by Syed Ali on Unsplash