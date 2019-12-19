Delhi HC Refuses Interim Protection To Jamia Students, Lawyers Raise 'shame-shame' Slogans

The Delhi High Court on Thursday has issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police asking them to file a response on a plea over Jamia Milia University incident. The Court has adjourned the hearing till February 4. The High Court has also denied students interim protection from arrest. After the Court set February 4 as the next day of the hearing, the petitioner's counsel requested for an earlier date, which the court denied. As a result, a few lawyers raised 'Shame Shame' slogans in court.

Jamia Millia University violence

The ten people arrested in connection with Sunday's violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and Delhi Police were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday. In addition to these 10, many of whom have criminal backgrounds, a further 15 have been identified in raids. The trouble began on Sunday evening after what started as a peaceful march by students - against the contentious new citizenship law - ended in a pitched battle between a violent mob and Delhi Police. By the time the dust settled, several hours later, more than a hundred two-wheelers, at least three public buses and a fire truck were either torched or damaged. The violence left dozens of students and some cops injured.

'CAA will be implemented'

BJP working president J P Nadda asserted on Thursday that the CAA will be implemented and that the National Register of Citizens will also be brought in. Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens. "India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future," he said.

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places. Hundreds have been detained in all these states. Protests have also spread to Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala. A major breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining hundreds of protestors. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

