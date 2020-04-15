Mumbai: Man Who Allegedly Incited Migrant Agitation Arrested, To Be Produced Before Court

In the latest development, Vinay Dubey, the man who had allegedly incited the migrant agitation against the Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. Vinay Dubey was detained by the Mumbai Police yesterday after a Facebook post was found wherein Dubey had issued an open call to migrants to agitate against the Government. He has now been arrested and booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act and would be produced before a local court later today.

In the video posted on Facebook, which has now been taken down, Dubey urged migrants to gather at the Kurla's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus before April 18 to press for a demand to the government to arrange transportation facility for migrant workers to return to their native state.

Chaos in Bandra

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown. Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd by the migrants was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area.

Mumbai has been a hotspot of Coronavirus as the financial capital of the country has so far reported 1753 cases. Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit case across the country has witnessed 2,337 positive cases and 160 deaths while 229 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

