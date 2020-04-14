Bandra Incident: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 800-1000 Unidentified Individuals

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in the Bandra incident where about a thousand persons gathered outside a mosque. Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149, 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying order under this Act) of the Epidemic Act have been invoked. The case has been filed against 800-1000 unknown accused persons. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister announced a probe into the rumour that led to the crowd gathering in Bandra. He promised strict action against those found guilty.

I have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home.

Those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law.#ZeroToleranceForRumours — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 14, 2020

Bandra incident sparks off a war of words

Earlier in the day, thousands of 'migrant labourers' gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was 'a protest by the migrant workers' against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed this as a "very serious incident". He stated that it was the responsibility of the state government to provide facilities such as food. According to him, BJP leaders had been informing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government about the lack of arrangements for migrant workers for the last few days. He called upon the Maharashtra government to learn from this and ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future.

