70% Of India's Adult Population Administered First Dose Of COVID Vaccine: Centre

India has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70 per cent of its eligible population, the Union Health Minister announced on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that India had achieved a new landmark in the fight against the pandemic and had given the first dose of the vaccine to 70 per cent of the population.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of COVID19 vaccination on 70% of the population. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," Mandaviya tweeted on Monday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 90 crore mark with over 65 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday. The number is inching closer to the 100 crore mark, which is expected to be crossed in the next few days. In the last 24 hours, India has administered 23,46,176 vaccine doses, taking the cumulative total to 90.79 crores as per provisional reports. This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions held across India, the Health Ministry said.

Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccination on 70% of the population.



Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic.



Keep it up India, let us fight Corona 👏 pic.twitter.com/UIslHg8F09 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 4, 2021

88.14 crore doses provided by Centre

As per the Centre, over 88.14 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far. These have been given through the free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. "A total of 88,14,50,515 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the government (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category, the ministry said. "More than 5.28 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs," it added.

Ahead of a possible third wave, the Centre is accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Coronavirus vaccination through the availability of more vaccines, advancing the visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, as per the Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16 with the inoculation of the healthcare workers. The drive was expanded to incorporate frontline workers on February 2. On March 1, the Centre began vaccinating those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Everyone over the age of 18 years was allowed to rope in for the vaccination from May 1.

(With agency inputs)