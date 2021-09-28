Mansukh Mandaviya Launches 'National Action Plan For Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the "National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030" on Tuesday, stating that we must eliminate rabies by 2030. Mandaviya stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also focusing on lowering the cost of rabies vaccines during the launch event of the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030.

"We have to win the fight against rabies by 2030. It should be a comprehensive effort of the Health Ministry and Animal Husbandry Ministry, we should also include AYUSH Ministry. When we talk about "One Health", there is an impact on the whole organism and the environment as well," said the Health Minister.

India's action against rabies

Mandaviya noted, "Today, as people move from one place to another, the virus also goes with them. Many diseases have increased, many diseases have decreased, if only the Ministry of Health will try, the result will not come, we have to make efforts together."

He went on to say that "we are making progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) because an ecosystem has been developed to do so. Similarly, we must wage a vigorous fight against rabies." Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, were also in present at the launch event.

Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meet in Delhi

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with the six All India Institution of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals from around the country at AIIMS New Delhi. In a statement, he stated, "I call on all AIIMS to collaborate with one another so that we can give the finest treatment to the people." Mandaviya has often mentioned the government's role in improving the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Previously, at an event in Jammu and Kashmir, he stated that upgrading existing healthcare facilities is critical for a healthy nation. The Union Minister went on to say that citizens' good health will aid in the nation's rapid growth because the two factors go hand in hand. He also stated that indicators of health care play a critical role in upgrading and developing socioeconomic development parameters and that the government will soon announce decisions for this sector.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Twitter/PTI