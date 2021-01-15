On 73rd Army Day, CDS Bipin Rawat Hails Supreme Sacrifice & Indomitable Spirit Of Jawans

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat paid homage and expressed gratitude to the brave Indian soldiers for their valour and supreme sacrifice on the occasion of 73rd Army Day on Friday. CDS Rawat hailed the indomitable spirit of the brave jawans whose supreme sacrifice and unparalleled devotion to duty inspire all future generations.

"On Army Day, we pay homage and express gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour. Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in true traditions and ethos of the Indian Army will continue to inpire future generations," said General Rawat in his message on January 15.

READ | Army Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know About Army Day, From History To Significance

'Strong and Capable'

The Indian Army Day is celebrated on this day every year to mark the contributions made by the soldiers and their sacrifices to protect the nation and the lives of the citizens. As part of the Army Day celebrations, Gallantry Awards and Sena Medals are presented to the soldiers. This year, in 2021, India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day.

READ | On Army Day WW2 Veteran Who Served In All 3 Defence Services Honoured With 'Silver Salver'

Indian Army Day is observed across the country with several programmes including parades and other military shows. While celebrations take place across India, the main parade of Army Day is held in Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment. Military equipment, weapons, numerous contingents and combats are displayed during the parade.

READ | Ahead Of Army Day, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits Ladakh To Review Security Along LAC