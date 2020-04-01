COVID-19: 82-year-old From MP Donates 1 Lakh To CM's Relief Funds, Netizens Thank Her

A video of an 82-year-old woman pensioner who donated Rs 1 lakh to MP CM's Relief Fund for coronavirus patients is winning hearts on the internet. Salbha Uskar, a retired employee and a mother from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city donated the funds to extend support to those in need. The 45 seconds clip was shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his official Twitter handle who wrote in the caption that the blessings bestowed by a mother have restored his faith in his fight against COVID-19.

In the video which is now viral on social media, the old lady can be seen appealing to the public to maintain social distancing and follow the government’s lockdown protocols to combat the coronavirus spread across the country. Earlier on March 24, CM Shivraj Chouhan reportedly held a high-level meeting with government officials and health authorities to review the state’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. He imposed lockdown across 36 districts and urged the residents to stay indoor to suppress the community transmission of the disease.

मां तुझे सलाम!



विदिशा की 82 वर्षीय श्रीमती सलभा उसकर जी ने अपनी पेंशन से मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में एक लाख दिये। मां के इस अमूल्य आशीर्वाद ने #COVID19 के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में मेरा आत्मबल बहुत बढ़ा दिया है। एक मां का हृदय ही इतना विशाल हो सकता है,मां के चरणों में बारंबार प्रणाम, आभार! pic.twitter.com/0pk4Ia6nLW — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2020

Read: China Reports More Than 1,300 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Read: India Looks At China, South Korea, Germany For Best Practices, Technology To Contain Coronavirus

Internet appreciates her contribution

The footage gained over 5.9k likes as internet users poured in appreciation and thanked the woman for her massive contribution to the cause. The video garnered 812 retweets, as users continue to share the video to inspire social media to help each other in times of crisis and stand united.

🙏🙏🙏जननी मां का

भारत मां के समर्पण

सत सत नमन — एल,पी,धाकड,,, नमो नमो (@DHAKAD_Abhinas) March 31, 2020

एक मां ही समझ सकती हैं



दूसरी मां के हदय कि पीड़ा



जब संतान संकट में हो



सत सत प्रणाम मातेश्वरी

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — एल,पी,धाकड,,, नमो नमो (@DHAKAD_Abhinas) March 31, 2020

माँ महागौरी नमोस्तुते !ज्यो धवल हो तुम माँ

इस संसार का तमस मिटाओ।अपने ही देश की संस्कृति और आलौकिक ज्ञान सेअछूतेजन-जन को अपने ज्ञान से समृद्ध बनाओ ।हे सिद्धिदात्री ! भटके मॉनव मन को एकाग्र करअपनी शुचिता से पवित्र शुद्ध आचरणवाला बनाओ ।माँ संसार को पवित्रता का अमरत्व दे जाओ । — Dr Poonam Sharma (@DrPoonamSharm16) April 1, 2020

Read: India Looks At China, South Korea, Germany For Best Practices, Technology To Contain Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To Six In Bangladesh, Positive Cases Surge To 54