The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: 82-year-old From MP Donates 1 Lakh To CM's Relief Funds, Netizens Thank Her

General News

The footage gained over 5.9k likes as internet users poured in appreciation and thanked the woman for her massive contribution to COVID-19 patients.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

A video of an 82-year-old woman pensioner who donated Rs 1 lakh to MP CM's Relief Fund for coronavirus patients is winning hearts on the internet. Salbha Uskar, a retired employee and a mother from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city donated the funds to extend support to those in need. The 45 seconds clip was shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his official Twitter handle who wrote in the caption that the blessings bestowed by a mother have restored his faith in his fight against COVID-19.

In the video which is now viral on social media, the old lady can be seen appealing to the public to maintain social distancing and follow the government’s lockdown protocols to combat the coronavirus spread across the country. Earlier on March 24, CM Shivraj Chouhan reportedly held a high-level meeting with government officials and health authorities to review the state’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic. He imposed lockdown across 36 districts and urged the residents to stay indoor to suppress the community transmission of the disease. 

Read: China Reports More Than 1,300 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Read: India Looks At China, South Korea, Germany For Best Practices, Technology To Contain Coronavirus

Internet appreciates her contribution

The footage gained over 5.9k likes as internet users poured in appreciation and thanked the woman for her massive contribution to the cause. The video garnered 812 retweets, as users continue to share the video to inspire social media to help each other in times of crisis and stand united. 

Read: India Looks At China, South Korea, Germany For Best Practices, Technology To Contain Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To Six In Bangladesh, Positive Cases Surge To 54

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR