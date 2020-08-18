A New Peak Of 8.97 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Done In The Last 24 Hours: Health Minisry

India achieved a new peak on Monday after it conducted nearly 9 lakh COVID-19 tests within just 24 hours taking the cumulative tests done in the country to over 3 crore, the Ministry of Health revealed. Under its 'test, track and treat' strategy, about 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday and even with such a high level of testing, the positivity remained low at around 8.81% compared to the weekly national average of 8.84%, the Ministry of Health added. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India has so far conducted 3,00,41,400 Coronavirus tests,

“Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," said the Health Ministry.

Recovery rate of 71%

India's recovery rate also continues to steadily improve. While the national average stands at about 71.61%, twelve states and union territories have reported their recovery rates above the national average. In 30 states and UTs, the COVID-19 recovery rate is more than 50 per cent. At the top of the recovery rate chart is Delhi at 89.87 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 81.62 per cent, Gujarat 77.53 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 74.70 per cent, West Bengal 73.25 per cent, Rajasthan 72.84 per cent, Telangana 72.72 per cent and Odisha 71.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre's ambitious National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his August 15 address under which every Indian will get a health ID that providing easy access to medical services has been rolled out on a pilot mode in six union territories.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 26,47,663 on Tuesday with a spike of 57,981 cases, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the Health Ministry updated.

