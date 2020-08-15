India Has Recorded Over 57,000 COVID-19 Recoveries In The Past 24 Hours: Health Ministry

In the past 24 hours India has recorded a recovery rate of 70%, said the Health Ministry and Family Welfare (MohFW). More than 57,000 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged and this was the highest peak in recoveries, stated the Union Ministry on Saturday.

India recorded over 57,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours

The ministry issued a press statement saying, "About 32 states/UTs have exceeded the 50 per cent mark. 12 states/UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate. With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark today (18,08,936)."

READ | Russia Dismisses COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns, Medics To Get Doses In Two Weeks

READ | Israel Shares Groundbreaking AI-based Technologies With AIIMS To Tackle COVID-19

After more than 57,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the tally of total people to have been infected by coronavirus in India is 25,26,192, out of which 18,08,936 have recovered while the number of current active cases is 6,68,220 and 49,036 people have died. According to the Ministry, the gap between the people who have already recovered and the active cases is now increased and crossed the 11 lakh mark (11,40,716).

The Health Ministry further added, "The current active cases (6,68,220) compose the actual caseload of the country. It is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases today, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision."

There is a commendable increase in the number of COVID-19 tests done in the last 24 hours. It seems that India's TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has really helped to achieve the highest peak in the number of tests performed (8.68.679). Therefore, now the tally of cumulative tests stands over 2.85 crores. The network of test labs in India is also growing rapidly. Currently, there are 1,465 testing labs out of which 968 are government labs and 497 are private testing labs.

READ | 'India Likely To Have COVID-19 Vaccine By December', Says Serum Institute's CEO Poonawalla

READ | Russia Announces 'world's First' COVID-19 Vaccine, Vladimir Putin's Daughter Inoculated

(With inputs from ANI)