Air India Allows Crew To Work From Home, Other Airlines To Follow Suit

They have been on the frontline tackling every passenger, facilitating medical screening and even handling tense chaotic situations, just with a smile on their face. As the domestic carriers get grounded in a few hours, airline crew members too will get the opportunity now to work from home, except for essential emergency services as the freighter planes will continue to be operational. Air India has ordered its staff to work from home and to take preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Departmental Heads or the General Managers may draw up a roster of employees who are required to render essential emergency services within each department till 31st march. All other airlines to follow suit.

Also, some airlines are removing the booklet, food menu, an emergency kit which is generally provided onboard to passengers, for fear of contamination. All airlines are following the ministry of civil aviation guidelines to curtail domestic flight services till March 31. Accordingly, the airlines will chalk out a plan to either refund canceled tickets or facilitate passengers to keep the PNR number intact and avail services again of respective airlines in a span of one year.

The airline crew will heave a sigh of relief as some have been on duty for more than the stipulated work time just to help during an epidemic situation. The civil aviation ministry is also now looking into facilitating flights for tourists stuck in India after curtailing of international flights, though this declaration will be made after 31st march after taking stock of the situation.

“ With evacuations nearly completed for all Indian transit passengers worldwide, the focus is shifting to facilitating special flights for thousands of tourists and foreign nationals who are still stranded in India, who have not been able to fly out after India banned flights from about 37 countries on March 16, and subsequently shut down all commercial airlines operations from March 22-29,” an official narrated.

Airlines across the world have been forced to cut down on their flights because of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study by global aviation consultancy body CAPA said most airlines would face bankruptcy if the government does not intervene.

