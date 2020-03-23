The Debate
MASSIVE: All Domestic Commercial Airlines To Cease Operations Till 31st March

General News

To cut down people's movement amid COVID-19, the Centre announced all domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations on March 24

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

In a massive move to cut down people's movement, the Centre on Monday, has announced that all domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight that is 23:59 hours IST on Tuesday till March 31. Moreover, Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on March 24. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights.

All domestic flights suspended from Tuesday

Railways extends time limit of stay in retiring room for stranded passengers till normal services resume

Railways suspends all trains

Amid the Janta curfew on Sunday, Indian Railways had cancelled all passenger trains till March 31. As per sources, No trains except goods train will run across India till March 31. Indian Railways announced it would relax refund rules for tickets booked under Passenger Reservation System (PRS). It has also extended the time limit of stay in station retiring rooms for passengers stranded due to the suspension of train services in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In Mumbai too, local trains have been cancelled till March 31.

COVID-19: Mumbai's 'lifeline' local trains stopped till Mar 31

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 415 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reportig the highest at 89. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

Here's which CMs attended PM Modi's video-conference on India's fight against Coronavirus

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.  - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

Russia's agency claims three prototypes of Coronavirus vaccine ready amid clinical trials

First Published:
COMMENT
