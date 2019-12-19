Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP, Says 'days For 'Keechad' Are Over Now'

Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Winter Session of Maharashtra assembly in Nagpur. During his speech in the assembly, Thackeray said that the days for 'Keechad' (dirt) are over. This statement of Thackeray targets the BJP as the party has always followed the mantra of 'keechad hoga to hi kamal khilega' which means the lotus which is the party's symbol will only bloom if there is dirt.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly: As they say, 'keechad hoga to hi kamal khilega', I want to tell them that the days for 'keechad' are over and their intentions will not bear fruits now. (18.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/4iE1xTg74A — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he would fulfil his promise of providing aid to farmers, and the Opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure. He was speaking to the media outside the legislature.

"The word given to the farmers of the state is (a matter) between them and me, and I am going to fulfil the promise," Thackeray said. "The Opposition should not try to show that they made us do that. If you want to ask questions (in the House), there is a way to ask questions. You cannot ask questions by shouting and not listening," the chief minister added.

Ruckus in Maha Assembly

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Assembly witnessed a huge ruckus as the members of opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for half-an-hour. The Assembly witnessed an unprecedented scene when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad held each other by the collar.

On the second day of the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur, the BJP MLAs marched to the Assembly with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

After the House assembled for the day, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of Shiv Sena's previous demand. Speaker Nana Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings. However, some Sena MLAs also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to a ruckus in the House. As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

