Aaditya Thackeray Fires 'trolling' Jibe At BJP, Highlights 'jealousy' Factor In Criticism

Responding to BJP’s continuous criticism on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday alleged that the party was jealous as it was out of power. Maintaining that the government would continue to work for the welfare of people, he observed that BJP was spending its time in trolling from locations where internet services had not been snapped. This was an indirect reference to the suspension of the internet in several parts of BJP-ruled states during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Aaditya Thackeray remarked, "Maha Vikas Aghadi will keep working for the welfare of the state and we should avoid such trolls. They (BJP) let them troll us as they are not in power. So let them be busy by trolling, they are trolling us from the places where they have not stopped the internet. It is good to let them use their mobile phones and continue doing so, they are out of power and so they are jealous of us."

'We are focused on our works'

Taunting the Sena’s former ally even further, Thackeray quipped that he would not suggest BJP members to use ‘burnol’ even though they were sad. He noted that the government was focused on its agenda. Thereafter, he cited the latest announcements such as farm loan waiver, Shiv Bhojan and providing houses to people.

"They are now out of power so they are sad and I won't suggest them to use 'burnol'. We understand their pain but we are focused on our works as people have trusted us. We have started to fulfill our promises such as loan waiver, Rs 10 food plate, or providing houses to the people,” the Sena MLA from Worli opined.

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, addressing a pro-CAA rally in Mumbai on Friday, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fired a salvo at the Shiv Sena. He accused them of compromising their stance on illegal immigrants for the sake of power. Fadnavis alleged that the Shiv Sena leaders kept quiet when slogans were allegedly raised against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(With ANI inputs)

