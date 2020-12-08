AAP Claims Delhi CM Kejriwal Is Under House Arrest; 'nobody Allowed To Enter Or Leave' 

In a massive development on Tuesday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital accused the Delhi Police of putting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited the protesting farmers at Singhu Border on Monday. In a tweet, the party claimed that "No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence."

'Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest'

Important :



BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday



No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence#आज_भारत_बंद_है#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a news conference said that CM Kejriwal met farmers at Singhu border on Monday and he had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. "After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," he said.

No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence: Saurabh Bharadwaj https://t.co/uuz6HrR6xd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister visits Singhu border

Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said.

"We are working like 'sewadaar'. Here I have not come as a Chief Minister but as a 'sewadaar' to serve the farmers. It is our responsibility to support the farmers. I hope soon a solution is reached," he told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws, said party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Monday. The party has extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' and Rai appealed to all citizens to extend their support to it.

"The AAP will hold a peaceful demonstration on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers at 11 am at the ITO crossing of Delhi," Rai was quoted as saying in a party statement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

