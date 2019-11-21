AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Slams Ram Vilas Paswan,says BIS Report A 'lie'; Seeks Resignation

Delhi Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh slammed the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday stating that the union minister has lied and misused his post and is not eligible to be a minister. The Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha member while speaking to the media said that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on water released by Paswan has been fabricated and is based on false investigations.“Paswan has proved that he is not capable of being a minister as he has misused his position.''

AAP demands apology and resignation from Ram Vilas Paswan

Demanding an apology and resignation of the union minister, the AAP leader said, “Ram Vilas Paswan should apologize to the people of Delhi for his lies and should resign from his post”.

Singh questioned Paswan on how he got the report as the household from where the report claims to have taken the sample said that nobody had come to collect any water samples. Singh also added that the Delhi Jal Board collects about 500 samples every day. He declared that over 1.5 lakh samples have been collected by the Delhi Jal Board between January 1 to September 24 this year and only about 2,222 samples have failed which means a mere 1.43 percent failure.

According to a BIS report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16, all water samples collected from Delhi failed the quality test. In the first phase of its survey, the BIS report revealed that none of the 11 samples that was collected from Delhi comply to the quality norms and the piped water was also not safe for drinking.Testing of water samples was conducted to check organoleptic and physical parameters and to understand the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.

