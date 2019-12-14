AAP Sets Delhi Election Seat Target; Aims Big After Prashant Kishor Joins CM Kejriwal

Ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to ensure his re-election for the next term. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party which had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections, has now reiterated its confidence and aims to win by a greater margin in the upcoming elections as compared to the last one. The fight for the Delhi Assembly is predominantly expected to be between AAP and the BJP.

BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

'Ab Ki Baar 67 Paar'

Responding to CM Kejriwal's tweet about the announcement of the party's association with I-PAC to strategize for the upcoming polls, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia on Saturday, also reiterated the party's confidence to win more than 67 seats in the upcoming elections. Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle also posted a tweet saying that the people of the country are coming together to make the country stronger and better.

'Congress is immaterial in Delhi's politics'

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha on Saturday said that the AAP government has worked tirelessly for 5 years for the people of Delhi on education, health, water, road and sanitation. He welcomed IPAC and Prashant Kishor and added that they are associating with AAP after being impressed by the work of Arvind Kejriwal. Chaddha said, "Congress is immaterial in Delhi's politics. Congress is finished in Delhi. The voters have realised that voting for Congress is wasting of a vote."

Prashant Kishor's previous stint against Kejriwal

During the Punjab Assembly polls in 2017, Kishor had directly faced Kejriwal as he was helping AAP's opponent Congress. Congress which had roped in Kishor for both Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Assembly was successful in electing Captain Amarinder Singh as CM, beating AAP by a wide margin. Unfortunately, Kishor's campaign in UP failed, ushering Yogi Adityanath into his first term as Uttar Pradesh's CM. Acknowledging their past rivalry, I-PAC tweeted that it would be great to work with its 'toughest opponent'.

