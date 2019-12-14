Prashant Kishor Set To Meet Nitish Kumar After Slamming JD(U)'s Support To Citizenship Act

A day after demanding Nitish Kumar to clarify his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), JD(U) Vice-President and poll strategist Prashant Kishor is set to meet the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday, according to ANI. Kishor had previously condemned JD(U)'s support to the Bill terming the bill unconstitutional and discriminate. Stating Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's stance against the Act, he added that all other CMs should clarify their stance alluding to Nitish Kumar.

Prashant Kishor to meet Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal-United (JDU) Vice President Prashant Kishor will be meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today. pic.twitter.com/dG7iWhgZKl — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar over CAB, says 'Non-BJP CMs must clarify stance'

JD(U) slams Kishor

Earlier on Friday, leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh slammed Kishor's stance against the bill stating that those against the party's stance can move on. "Who is unhappy at my party? Since how many days he is at the party and what has he done for the party, and where is he working now? Our party's stand on CAB is clear. Those who do not accept this can move ahead. Many people are not even aware of the citizenship amendment bill. First people should understand," he said.

Nitish Kumar's close confidant RCP questions Prashant Kishor's contribution to JD(U)

Kishor's stance on CAB

Earlier on Thursday, Kishor had termed CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' Kishor has vocally opposed the bill since its introduction in the Parliament, a contrast to JD(U)'s the official stance on the issue. He even issued a Mahagathbandhan reminder to the JD(U), alluding that the JDU wouldn’t have so much leverage without its 2015 electoral performance. Bihar State Assembly goes to polls in 2020.

JDU rift over CAB explodes: Prashant Kishor reminds CM Nitish Kumar of 'victory of 2015'

Rift in JDU

Kishor who is considered the key architect of the 2015 victory of the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar along with leaders like Pawan Varma, has been opposing the party's support to CAB. Earlier as well he had questioned Nitish Kumar's move to join hands with the BJP in 2017 from a public platform. Moreover, as Kishor is also working with Banerjee on her upcoming State Assembly polls in 2021, his opposition to NRC and CAB is seen by JD(U) as a calculated choice.

Prashant Kishor ramps up opposition to CAB; makes dire prediction about 'CAB + NRC combo'