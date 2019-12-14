The Debate
The Debate
Prashant Kishor's IPAC Makes Huge Claim About AAP As It Joins Forces With Arvind Kejriwal

General News

The IPAC which is headed by Prashant Kishor acknowledged AAP as the toughest competition it faced in the Punjab assembly election in 2017, as they joined hands

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
I-PAC

Moments after political strategist Prashant Kishor joining hands with Aam Admi Party (AAP) for campaigning against BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly election, the Twitter handle of IPAC which is headed by Prashant Kishor acknowledged AAP as the toughest competition it faced in the Punjab election in 2017.

Acknowledged as toughest



IPAC's tweet was in response to Arvind Kejriwal welcoming them on board ahead of the campaigning of the assembly elections.



Back in 2017, after the Punjab elections, IPAC which was instrumental in the victory of Congress in Punjab had acknowledged AAP as the toughest competition in its tweet then.



Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) had teamed up with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP's Assembly and Lok Sabha campaign in 2019, helping YSRCP win 151 seats in the state's 175 seats. In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and led the grand alliance to their landslide victory in the assembly elections in Bihar. Prashant Kishor first hit headlines after helping then-CM Modi win the 2012 Gujarat assembly election and become chief minister for the third time beating anti-incumbency. He also was pivotal during Modi's first bid to become Prime Minister in 2014, awarding BJP its first absolute majority in the Centre. It is also alleged that Kishor has been roped in by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu for their states' respective assembly elections in 2021.



Published:
COMMENT
