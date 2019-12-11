Foreign Min Abdullah Shahid: CAB Is India's Internal Matter, Not For Maldives To Comment

After its passage in the Lok Sabha and amid the continuous debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Maldives Foreign Minister, Abdullah Shahid on Wednesday, said that the CAB was passed by the Indian Parliament which suggests the will of the people and it is not for Maldives to make comments on the matter. The Minister, who is on a visit to India, added that it is not for Maldives to comment and that the Parliament would do its work.

'It is a matter of internal affairs'

The Maldives Foreign Minister also stated that the abrogation of Article 370 was India's internal matter and it is not for the neighbouring countries to comment. Shahid said, "Our government's reaction was issued on the same day. For us the Indian Constitution is sacrosanct. It can be amended only by the Indian people and the Indian parliament. When the institutions do it in a proper manner, it is not for neighbours to comment on it. It is internal affairs."

For and Against the CAB

After the hours-long debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday which eventually led to the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after midnight with 311 MPs in favour and 80 in opposition. The 240-seat Rajya Sabha continue to argue over the contentious Bill, that seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The BJP-led NDA government would need the backing of at least 121 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, to seek a majority for the passage of the Bill.

The BJP has 83 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Its allies including Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has 6, Akali Dal (SAD) has 3 MPs and RPI(A) has 1 in the House. However, in the process, a division of opinion over the Bill was witnessed within the JD(U), with Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Varma and party vice president Prashant Kishor contending the 'discriminatory' Bill. Apart from BJP's allies- AIADMK with 11 MPs, Naveen Patnaik's BJD with 7 MPS, LJP with 1 MP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP with 2 MPs are expected to back the Bill.

With a total of 113 MPs in disagreement, plus six others, the opposition of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill tallies up to 119. The tabling of the emotive bill comes even as there were protests and incidents of violence in Northeastern states. With most of the student unions and regional political parties opposing it, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

