Sanjay Raut's Posting Takes Odd Turn, Pivots From Cryptic Poetry To Owl PJs

Amid the passing of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday in a cryptic message expressed his views over the passing of the bill. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Raut shared philosophical poetry in Hindi which read, "Problems are not as difficult as we perceive them to be. Have you ever heard that dusk has deprived the dawn." In another tweet, the Sena leader shared a picture of an owl and an owlet, sharing a humorous joke.

*समस्याएं इतनी ताकतवर नहीं होती,*

*जितनी हम इन्हें मान लेते हैं..!*

*कभी सुना है कि अंधेरों ने सुबह होने ही नहीं दी...!*

.....जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 11, 2019

Sena's stand unclear on CAB

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut stated that the party's stand in Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship Amendment Bill might be different from their stand in Lok Sabha but left an air of ambiguity around this statement. "We have some doubts in our minds regarding the bill which were put forward by our leader Uddhav Thackeray. We will discuss these in Rajya Sabha when the debate begins. There are many things in the bill, if our doubts are not addressed properly then we will have to decide what to do," he said. Raut also stated that BJP is trying to indulge in 'vote-bank politics' trying to create a division between Hindu and Muslims once again. "Why is nothing being done for Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka? They (BJP) talk about Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The worst condition of Hindus is in Nepal. The way Pakistan and China have infiltrated the country, Hindus are afraid in Nepal. This can not just be an issue of politics, its an issue of humanity."

NCP's stand on CAB

Additionally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the 'common minimum programme' of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in Maharashtra will not get affected due to the contrasting ideologies of the alliance partners. The NCP leader further said that he believes that Home Minister Amit Shah, who has said that Indian Muslims have no reason to fear from the CAB, will fulfil all his promises. Speaking to the media over Shiv Sena's support to the contentious CAB, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Shiv Sena has a different ideology. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has formed an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP), which will not get affected due to the difference in our ideologies. We will deliver all the promises made in CMP without any religious differences. People have to understand that every party has a different view but all will work with dedication for Maharashtra."

