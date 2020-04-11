Abhinav Bindra Urges People To Support Delhi Police, Issues 'stay Home, Stay Safe' Appeal

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra saluted the Delhi police for their efforts to help the people of the national capital amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. In a video shared by Delhi police on their twitter handle, Abhinav Bindra appealed to the people to join the Delhi police, who risk their lives to ensure the citizens' safety, in the fight against the pandemic. Further, the ace shooter appealed to India to stay at home in order to stay safe and win the battle against COVID-19.

Abhinav Bindra salutes Delhi Police

Padma Bhushan,Khel Ratna Awardee & Olympic Gold Medalist @Abhinav_Bindra joins Delhi Police in this fight against #COVID19



Listen to what India's pride had to say about supporting the efforts of our brave personnel

Virat Kohli salutes police force

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli hailed the efforts of the police personnel around the country for helping citizens and conveyed his wishes to the frontline COVID warriors. Police officials across the country have been helping the poor, the stranded and the hungry by providing them food and essentials directly at their doorstep, helping the people amid the lockdown. In a video shared by the Delhi police on their twitter handle, Virat Kohli salutes the force for their services and for their kind gesture of distributing food to the hungry & wishes them luck.

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

