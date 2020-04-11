Two Special Officers To Monitor Containment Zones Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has announced that two special officers will be monitoring the 121 hotspots identified across 15 districts in the State. A Magistrate and a police officer will be monitoring the hotspots as per a leading English daily.

Steps to stop the spread of the virus

Authorities have stated that 75% of the 433 cases in the State were from the 121 hotspots and these places have been barricaded and vehicles will be fined if they are found moving around in the area.

The authorities further stated that the doorstep delivery of food and other essentials will be carried out.

On Friday, the UP government transferred Rs 1,000 each to the bank accounts of 4,81,755 daily wagers, including street vendors and rickshaw pullers, as “maintenance allowance” for the COVID-19 lockdown period. The beneficiaries of this relief measure have been identified by the state urban development department, according to an official release.

Earlier this week, CM Adityanath inaugurated 56 fire tenders in phase one in Lucknow. He said that these fire tenders will be used for sanitization work in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the event CM Yogi said, "The whole world is under coronavirus pandemic. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to tackle coronavirus lockdown has being done with the help of public participation. We can use the lockdown period for cleaning and sanitation. We can sanitize any area in the city. I am happy that fire tenders are doing dedicated sanitisation service. Today more fire tenders are being added to speed up the sanitation work in the state."

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced Rs 50 lakh insurance for police personnel in the State. Notably, Uttar Pradesh currently has recorded 431 cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the virus.

