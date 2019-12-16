Amit Shah Slams Opposition For Misleading People, Asks Students To Study Citizenship Act

With the fourth phase of voting being underway for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed a public rally in the Poreyahat town in Jharkhand.

During his Jharkhand rally, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about various developmental schemes undertaken by the 'Double engine' government of Jharkhand and the recently introduced Citizenship Amendment Act. While talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Amit Shah invited students to study the CAA and also alleged opposition parties like AAP, TMC, and Congress of misleading people and spreading the atmosphere of violence in the country.

He said, "I appeal to the students to study the Citizenship Amendment Bill. There is no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone. Parties like Congress, AAP, and the TMC party are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence inside the country."

मैं विद्यार्थियों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि आप नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक का अभ्यास करिए।



इसमें किसी की भी नागरिकता छीनने का कोई प्रावधान ही नहीं है।



ये कांग्रेस, AAP और TMC पार्टी आपको गुमराह कर रहे हैं और देश के अंदर हिंसा का वातावरण पैदा कर रहे हैं: श्री अमित शाह #HarVoteModiKo — BJP (@BJP4India) December 16, 2019

"Jharkhand strayed on the path of development due to Naxalism"- HM Amit Shah

Talking about how Jharkhand had once strayed on the path of development due to Naxalism Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Jharkhand once strayed on the path of development because of Naxalism. Road construction, access to electricity, water and toilets were difficult in Jharkhand. The double engine government of Modi Ji and Raghuvar Ji overthrew Naxalism from inside Jharkhand and today Jharkhand is moving forward."

झारखंड कभी नक्सलवाद के कारण विकास के रास्ते पर भटक गया था।



झारखंड में रोड बनाना, बिजली, पानी और शौचालय तक पहुंचाना दुष्कर हो गया था।



मोदी जी और रघुवर जी की डबल इंजन सरकार ने झारखंड के अंदर से नक्सलवाद को उखाड़ फेंक दिया और आज झारखंड आगे बढ़ रहा है: श्री अमित शाह #HarVoteModiKo — BJP (@BJP4India) December 16, 2019

At the Poreyahat rally, Amit Shah also spoke about the dilapidated state of Jharkhand before BJP came into power, and how the 'double engine government' of the state provided basic amenities like electricity, drinking water, toilets, gas connections, etc. He said, "BJP got Jharkhand in a dilapidated state. Within five years, BJP has done the job of providing electricity to every household, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, and through Sakhi Mandal, BJP has done the job of providing employment to Pregnant women."

