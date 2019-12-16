The Debate
PM Modi Condemns Violent Protests Against CAA, Urges People To Maintain Peace And Unity

General News

Reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act across India, PM Modi on Monday stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”.

PM Modi

Reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood.  

Read: Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March Against CAA In Kolkata

Read: Home Ministry In Touch With Delhi Police; Yet To Seek Report On CAA Violent Protest

'Time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood'

PM Modi gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.  

Read: Jamia Millia Ripple Effect: Here Are Other Universities That Staged Anti-CAA Protests

Read: Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa React On Clashes Between Students & Delhi Police

