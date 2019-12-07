"Accused Will Not Be Forgiven": UP's Deputy CM On Unnao Rape Victim's Death

Speaking about the death of the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. The state government had provided the best medical facilities for the girl, and she was taken to Delhi for treatment, yet we were unable to save the girl.The accused will not be forgiven and they will be punished as soon as possible." He also went on to assure that the government will step up its efforts to take strict action against rape convicts to ensure the safety of women in the state.

"I am personally aggrieved by the incident and I can understand the pain of the family of the victim. I offer my condolences to the family," the UP Deputy Chief Minister added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya also spoke about how incidents like these have affected the government's image and how tough measures will be taken from now onwards to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. "People have forgotten their moral values. Earlier, a woman used to be respected and loved, and now these incidents have started increasing. We will do whatever we can to spread moral education among the people," the Deputy CM added.

'Mind is deeply distressed'- UP's Deputy CM

UP's Deputy Chief Minister also took to his official Twitter handle and expressed grief over the demise of the Unnao rape victim. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The mind is deeply distressed at the sad news of a daughter's death in the inhuman incident that happened in Unnao. The state government tried its best to save the daughter's life, but the courageous daughter lost the battle of life."

Adding further to his tweet, he prayed for peace to the departed soul. Keshav Maurya wrote, "I pray for peace to the departed soul and the family to bear this infinite grief. The government will do everything possible to get such misdemeanors the harshest punishment as soon as possible!"

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to extensive burn injuries, revealed the autopsy report. She passed away in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

