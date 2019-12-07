Amid Unnao Uproar, Yogi Adityanath Assures The Case To Be Taken To A Fast-track Court

After the Unnao rape victim's death on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has broken his silence and has called the incident "unfortunate". In an official statement, the CM has expressed his grief over the death of Unnao rape victim. He expressed his full condolences to the family. Yogi Adityanath also said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over death of Unnao rape victim. CM has said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to fast-track court (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1rJsodMsVL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

Mayawati condoles death of Unnao rape survivor

Condoling the Unnao rape victim's death, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Saturday, expressed her grief at the passing away of the Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused. She offered her party's help to the victim's family and demanded that the UP government should provide justice to the victim soon. She further demanded the Centre to create a law to hang the accused within a stipulated amount of time.

1. जिस उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता को जलाकर मारने की कोशिश की गई उसकी कलरात दिल्ली में हुई दर्दनाक मौत अति-कष्टदायक। इस दुःख की घड़ी में बीएसपी पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। यू.पी. सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को समुचित न्याय दिलाने हेतु शीघ्र ही विशेष पहल करे, यही इंसाफ का तकाज़ा व जनता की मांग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 7, 2019

Nirbhaya's mother speaks on Unnao rape victim

After Unnao rape victim died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, Nirbhaya's mother has expressed her anger over yet another loss of life. She called out the system, government and the society for failing to prevent such incidents. She said, "Yesterday's happiness of encounter has turned into grief today and it didn't take much time. Today, once again it is a defeat of the system, the society, the government and my struggle for seven years because another daughter of ours has left us."

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm.

