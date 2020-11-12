Active COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Drop To 84,627; Case Fatality Rate Constant At 2.63%

On Thursday, November 12, Maharashtra recorded 4496 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,36,369. At present, there are 84,627 active cases in the state. With 7,809 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,05,064.

122 deaths- 21 from Vasai Virar, 19 from Mumbai, 17 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune, 7 from Satara, 5 from Thane, 4 from Chandrapur, three each from Beed, Jalna, Sangli, Nashik and Navi Mumbai, two each from Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal and Wardha and one each from Bhandara, Osmanabad, Latur, Ahmednagar and Bhiwandi were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 45,682 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 96,64,275 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 8,11,035 persons are under home quarantine, 6,487 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.97%, 92.44%, and 2.63% respectively.

Read: 7,053 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Delhi; Death Toll 7,332 With 104 More Fatalities

Today,newly 4496 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 7809 patients have been cured today. Totally 1605064 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 84627. The patient recovery rate in the state is 92.44%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 12, 2020

Read: Sachin Pilot Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People Who Met Him To Get Tested

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 86,83,916 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 80,66,501 patients have been discharged and 1,28,121 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,89,294 cases in the country. The trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily active cases continued for the 40th day in a row. With 52,718 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 92.89%.

78% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 78% of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 80% of the 550 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Read: Gates Foundation Pledges Another $70 Million To Ensure Equal Access To COVID-19 Vaccine