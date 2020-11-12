Sachin Pilot Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People Who Met Him To Get Tested

Rajasthan Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has informed on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter to urge people who may have come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested. While assuring that he is taking appropriate advice from the doctor, he expressed hope to recover from the virus at the earliest.

I have tested positive for Covid 19.



Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested.



Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 12, 2020

Sachin Pilot was in the news earlier this year for staging a month-long coup against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan which failed to work out and Pilot had to return back to the party. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief but accepted his return. Since then the Congress leader has suffered a sharp dip in political stature, however, he was part of various campaigns for Congress candidates in different parts of Bihar, ahead of the assembly elections.

Other political leaders infected by COVID-19

There have been several leaders across the political spectrum who have been infected by COVID-19 and recovered. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were among the many who got infected from the virus but recovered with due medical treatment.

However, there have also been people from the political spectrum who succumbed to the virus. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone a brain surgery after which his condition got deteriorated due to COVID-19 infection, ultimately leading to his demise.

Two Ministers from Uttar Pradesh have also lost their lives in a span of one month due to the virus. Uttar Pradesh's Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun and cricketer turned Sainik Welfare and Civil Security Minister Chetan Chauhan succumbed to the virus from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. In September, the virus also claimed the life of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

