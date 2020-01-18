Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Union Ministers' Visit To J&K A 'Winter Holiday'

Ahead of 36 Union Ministers' visit to Jammu and Kashmir from January 18 to January 24, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter and slammed NDA's Union Ministers for visiting the valley to enjoy 'winter holidays'.

In his Tweet, the Lok Sabha MP also spoke about 'the rumour mill of BJP'.

NDA Govt's extraordinary Ministers are pulling up their socks to enjoy the Winter in the valley and would have gleaned bagful of noble articles so as to add grist to the rumour mill of BJP?



(1/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 18, 2020

Tweeting further, he also called the visit of the Union Ministers to be the third 'Barat' (wedding procession) sponsored by the ruling government after the visit of European Union parliamentarians and foreign envoys.

This is 3rd 'BARAT' sponsored by ruling party after EU parliamentarians and cherry-picking envoys.



(2/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 18, 2020

READ | Spread the message of development in J-K: PM tells union ministers

36 Union Ministers to visit Jammu and Kashmir

As an initiative of the Home Ministry, 36 Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the Union Territory starting from January 18 to January 24. According to the sources, the Union Ministers are visiting the valley to spread awareness about the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region. As per PTI sources, Union minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to visit the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.

READ | Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about positive impact of scrapping Art 370

15 diplomats visit

Earlier on January 9, 15 envoys from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, the Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana, and Togo visited Jammu-Kashmir on a two-day visit. They traveled to Srinagar and then had an overnight stay in Jammu after which they met the Lt Governor GC Murmu as well as civil society members. Most of the diplomats including US diplomat Kenneth Juster praised the security arrangements made during the visit.

READ | US says foreign envoys' visit to J-K 'important step'; expresses concern over detentions

READ | Foreign Envoys' visit demystifies J&K situation, busts Pakistan's lies: The key takeaways

(Image Credit: PTI)