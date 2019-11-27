Black Bear Sneaks Up Behind Woman In Zoo, Strokes Her Hair In Viral Video

Having a bear sneak up on you would be like a bolt of lightning struck in your heart and would generally be considered a terrifying experience. But a bear filmed inside Mexico's ecological park just wanted to fix a woman's hair. The video is going viral on social media following a story by Daily Mail. According to Daily Mail, the video was shot at Chipinque Ecological Park in Monterrey on Saturday.

Bear playing with a woman

Ever since the video was shared on social media it has garnered more than 2 lakh views at the time of writing this story. Netizens reacted to the video differently with some calling the incident cute and others asked park visitors to stop feeding wild animals.

Santa Catarina Civil Protection also asked the visitors to be careful and to avoid feeding or photographing bears. According to Bear Smart Society, black bears are considered to be less aggressive as compared to brown or grizzly bears. Black bears often live near human settlements and are tolerant of people.

This is not the first time that a video of a black bear interacting with a human has gone viral. In 2017, a zoo bear playing hide-and-seek with a girl had gone viral on social media.

In September 2019, a black bear attacked a 62-year-old woman in Canada. The woman went out of her cabin to check on her dogs but failed to return. When the police arrived at the scene the bear was standing near the woman's body. The police shot dead the bear they thought was responsible.

In October, a tourist was filmed getting dangerously close to a black bear in Tennessee. Kelly Price, a US citizen shared a 33-second clip, featuring a group of people photographing a black bear from just a few feet away, while the wild animal ate grass near the side of a road between Cades Cove and Townsend, as per WBIR. The visitors seemed to be unaware of the dangerous situation they were in.

