'Afghanistan Peace Process Destroyed By Pakistan': India Encircles Imran Khan & Co At UNSC

India made a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, accusing Islamabad of disrupting the peace process in Afghanistan by bringing about violent attacks through terror groups like Al-Qaida, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province (ISIL-K) in the neighboring country and terror groups are now relocating in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

"It is essential that we don't lose sight of the ease with which the proscribed Haqqani Network and its supporters, especially the Pakistani authorities, have worked along with prominent terrorist organizations like Al-Qaida, ISIL K, Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan, etc. in South Asia," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti while speaking at the Security Council Briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts'.

"The world is fully aware that these groups also perpetrate terrorist activities from safe havens in Pakistan, including through violent attacks in Afghanistan that have disrupted the peace process. We are also witnessing the relocation of terror groups to Afghanistan especially in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, across the Durand Line," Tirumurti added.

READ | 'Gift Of Life': India And Afghanistan Sign MoU For Construction Of Shahtoot Dam Near Kabul

READ | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Thanks PM Modi For 'gift Of Vaccines And Water'

India & Afghanistan Sign MoU For Construction Of Shahtoot Dam

Meanwhile, on February 9, India and Afghanistan signed an agreement to build the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul in order to provide a drinking water facility in the Afghan capital. During a virtual summit, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ghani thanked PM Modi for the "gift of life" through the signing of an agreement on Shatoot Dam.

Ghani also lauded India for providing attention to Afghanistan and giving a “gift of life to Kabul, and the people of Afghanistan symbolize the value of decency, democracy, humanity, mutual interest, mutual respect, mutual trust, and our interdependent world." The Shahtoot Dam that will be constructed on the Kabul river basin would help provide drinking water to residents of the city of two million. India has announced at least 150 projects in the war-stricken country and it has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan committing to $80 million worth of projects

READ | Officials: Separate Attacks Kill 8 People In Afghanistan

READ | Afghanistan: At Least 10 People Killed And Several Injured In Separate Attacks

(With ANI Inputs)