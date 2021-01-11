After Badaun, Woman Gangraped And Brutally Assaulted In MP's Sidhi; HM Mishra Seeks Action

Even as outrage continues over the brutal gang rape and murder of an Anganwadi worker in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, a similarly shocking crime has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh.

A widow was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by three youths in MP's Sidhi district. Similar to the Badaun case, the victim was violently mutilated by the rapists. The victim is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

As per the FIR, the three men, from neighbouring areas, barged into the woman's house, who lived alone and gang-raped her.

The incident comes just days after the horrific Badaun gangrape and murder case which shocked the nation. All three accused have been arrested by the police. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called for strict action against the criminals.

Badaun gangrape and murder case

In a ghastly incident, a 50-year-old woman who was an Anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered by three men including a priest in a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on the night of January 3. According to the police, she lived in the vicinity and was visiting the temple for the last many years. However, on January 3 night, the three accused brought the victim to her home in a car and told her family that she had fallen in a dry well in the temple premises.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after her post-mortem revealed that she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts. A case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The body was sent for post-mortem, 44 hours after the incident. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ughaiti Police Station was accused of negligence in the case. The family members of the victim alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, did not reach in time even after the complaint.

