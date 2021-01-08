Badaun Gangrape & Murder Case: Key Accused Sent To Judicial Custody Till January 18

A trial court on Friday sent the key accused of Budaun gangrape and murder case to judicial custody till January 18 after he was nabbed on Thursday night. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma had earlier stated that four teams had been formed to nab the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh Police in a late-night crackdown arrested the main accused Satya Narayan who was hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ugaiti Police Station. He had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, while the other 2 men accused in the Budaun rape and murder case were arrested on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Yadav, Assistant Prosecution Officer, CJM Court said, "The priest (main accused) was arrested and sent to judicial custody till January 18. The other two accused had already been arrested and sent to jail."

The Badaun gangrape and murder case

In a ghastly incident, a 50-year-old woman who was an Anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered by three men including a priest in a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on the night of January 3. According to the police, she lived in the vicinity and was visiting the temple for the last many years. However, on January 3 night, the three accused brought the victim to her home in a car and told her family that she had fallen in a dry well in the temple premises.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and the FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after her post-mortem revealed that she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts. A case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The body was sent for post-mortem 44 hours after the incident. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ughaiti Police Station was accused of negligence in the case. The family members of the victim alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, did not reach in time even after the complaint.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar stated that the SHO has been suspended for showing laxity in the case while adding that the culprits will be brought to book. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking cognizance of the case, directed the Additional Director General of Police from Bareili Zone to submit a report regarding the incident and assured that the perpetrators will not be spared.

