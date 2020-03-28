'Go Corona': Ramdas Athawale's Lockdown Activities Include Pool And Carrom; Watch

Amid nationwide lockdown for 21 days to tackle the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday morning was seen working out on a treadmill. Another video showed him playing billiards and carrom on day 4 of the lockdown. This comes weeks after Athwale's “Corona Go! Go Corona!” chant went viral.

Earlier, Athwale had appealed to people to remain indoors as the Centre is taking appropriate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a video message released on his Facebook page, Athawale said, "People with symptoms similar to COVID-19 infection should stay away from gatherings and go to a hospital for check-up. The government wants people to stay at home and stay safe. This is how the government will be able to prevent the spread."

A video of Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

As of March 28, India has reported 791 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Kerala - 176 cases and Maharashtra - 156 cases.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday, has published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic that may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. It also states that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario.

