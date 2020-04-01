Video Of Goats Exploring Welsh Town In UK Amid Lockdown Wins Internet

While the coronavirus lockdown has been restrictive for humans, it has given wildlife across the globe the confidence to venture into a town or city without any deterrence. A video shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shows a herd of Kashmiri goats taking over the Welsh coastal town of Llandudno amid lockdown. According to reports, the goats have never ventured this far into the town previously and are only seen during the migration period or when bad weather strikes the region.

One Welsh town is in lockdown,

And the goats only seen during migration from higher altitudes, run amok😊 pic.twitter.com/AUT3oPKpJ3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 31, 2020

Nature taking over...🐾 — akhil (@ackhillies) April 1, 2020

Blissful joy.....when the minds are without fear😃 — KUMAR ARIJIT (@Arijit_Indian) April 1, 2020

The video has garnered more than 10,900 views on Twitter and has received over 550 likes. Susanta has been sharing videos of wild animals visiting towns and cities since the lockdown in India began on March 25. The forest officer had previously shared clips of deers, elephants, civet, bison and other wild animals venturing into streets of India when most people have been locked inside their homes.

Here is another one. Bison( Indian Gour)on the roads, as human locks themselves up.

Source:Supriya Sahu IAS pic.twitter.com/9wfGq61oBl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 29, 2020

And one more. Tusker on the roads at Wayanad, Kerala.

It used to lockdown the town during its visit. Now inspecting the lockdown by humans😊😊

(Shared by ⁦SudhaRamenIFS⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/knKwciTqFq — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 29, 2020

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 42,500 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,76,300 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

