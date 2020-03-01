Meghalaya Violence Death Toll Rises To 3; DGP Appeals To Unite Against Rumours

The death toll in the Meghalaya violence rose to three after a person named Uphas Uddin was killed by three unknown miscreants at his home in Pyrkan village on Sunday. Earlier, two people including a Khasi Students’ Union activist were killed on February 28 during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act where the implementation of the Inner Line Permit was demanded. As per a special bulletin issued by Meghalaya Police, the citizens have been asked to maintain restraint and not fall prey to unverified information.

The bulletin states that no one was injured when a petrol bomb was hurled at the residential compound of Lakshmi Bareh at around 9.30 pm on February 29. Between 12 to 1 am on March 1, there was another attack, this time targeting Rajua Karim at Mawthabah who was subsequently rushed to a hospital. This was followed by the death of Uphas Uddin at 2.45 am, who was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. As per reports, indefinite curfew has been imposed in Shillong.

Read: Meghalaya Violence Toll Rises To 2 As Migrant Worker Stabbed To Death In Shillong Market

Special Bulletin Update regarding incident reported from 6:00 PM 29 February 2020 till 8:00 AM 1st March 2020.



We request citizen to exercise restraint and do not believe unverified information. pic.twitter.com/2w62TemykS — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) March 1, 2020

Read: As Situation Remains Tense In Meghalaya, Governor Tathagata Roy Appeals For Peace

DGP issues appeal

In an appeal issued by Meghalaya DGP R Chandranathan, the citizens, civil society and religious organisations have been requested to unite against the spreading of rumours and hate-mongering. Moreover, the Meghalaya police have asked the people to refer to its social media pages to get authentic information. The statement also mentions that people can contact 0364-2222855 for any assistance or queries.

All Citizens, Social Organisations, Religious Organisations, Dorbar Shnongs, Seng Kynthei, Seng Samla and all peace loving people from all spheres of life, are requested to kindly unite in fighting the menace of propagating and spreading of rumors & hate mongering. pic.twitter.com/ZwNPaUFHcp — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) March 1, 2020

Read: Meghalaya: Curfew Imposed Amid Clashes Between KSU And Non-tribals; Internet Suspended

Read: Stunning Visuals From Indo-Bangladesh Joint Military Exercise Sampriti-IX In Meghalaya