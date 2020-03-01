The Debate
Meghalaya Violence Death Toll Rises To 3; DGP Appeals To Unite Against Rumours

General News

Death toll in the Meghalaya violence rose to 3 after a person named Uphas Uddin was killed by three unknown miscreants at his home in Pyrkan village on Sunday.

Meghalaya

The death toll in the Meghalaya violence rose to three after a person named Uphas Uddin was killed by three unknown miscreants at his home in Pyrkan village on Sunday. Earlier, two people including a Khasi Students’ Union activist were killed on February 28 during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act where the implementation of the Inner Line Permit was demanded. As per a special bulletin issued by Meghalaya Police, the citizens have been asked to maintain restraint and not fall prey to unverified information.  

The bulletin states that no one was injured when a petrol bomb was hurled at the residential compound of Lakshmi Bareh at around 9.30 pm on February 29. Between 12 to 1 am on March 1, there was another attack, this time targeting Rajua Karim at Mawthabah who was subsequently rushed to a hospital. This was followed by the death of Uphas Uddin at 2.45 am, who was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. As per reports, indefinite curfew has been imposed in Shillong. 

DGP issues appeal

In an appeal issued by Meghalaya DGP R Chandranathan, the citizens, civil society and religious organisations have been requested to unite against the spreading of rumours and hate-mongering. Moreover, the Meghalaya police have asked the people to refer to its social media pages to get authentic information. The statement also mentions that people can contact 0364-2222855 for any assistance or queries.  

