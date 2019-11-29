After Hyderabad Horror, Another Burnt Body Found In Proximate Location; Investigation On

In another shocking incident, the burnt body of a woman around 35 years old, was found in the same area where the 27-year-old Hyderabad doctor's body was found. Sources said that incident could have happened around 7:30 PM. Sources also said that this incident is near a temple where Ayyappa devotees reportedly found the burnt body. Sources added that the cops are suspecting suicide. Sources said that the body has been taken to Osmania Hospital for post mortem.

Hyderabad doctor's rape case

Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Police confirmed the gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor from Hyderabad and arrested four people. Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said.

Police statement

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

