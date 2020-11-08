After Initial Ban, Haryana Allows Sale And Bursting Of Crackers For 2 Hours During Diwali

Amid the row over the ban by several states on bursting crackers during Diwali, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that people in the State will be allowed to sell and burst crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali.

This comes after the state on Friday had announced a complete prohibition on the sale and bursting of crackers in the wake of the rise in pollution levels, thereby also leading to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Corona cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of two hours for those who want to sell crackers and burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these two hours," he said.

He asserted that the decisions are in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) amid an increase in air pollution. It has been observed that there has been a spike in coronavirus infections due to air pollution, he said.

"In Haryana, people will be allowed to sell and burst crackers for two hours on Deepawali. These decisions have been taken in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the wake of increasing air pollution," he tweeted in Hindi.

"It has been seen that due to pollution, there has been an increase in corona infected patients in the past. This decision has been taken in view of reducing pollution and preventing the spread of corona infection," he said in another tweet.

Several other states including West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus. However, the cracker sellers in Delhi had requested the NGT to rethink on the ban as sales in the largest cracker market in Delhi plunged amid the health and environment crisis with an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent.

The NGT, citing the latest research, had said that air pollution is an important co-factor increasing the risk of mortality from COVID-19. The Rajasthan Government has even imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for those found selling crackers, while the one found bursting crackers will be fined for Rs 2,000.

Karnataka allows green crackers

Meanwhile, Karnataka too which had earlier stated that it will issue an order banning crackers has now allowed the sale and use of green crackers as per Supreme Court guidelines and urged the citizens to use only green crackers which are less damaging as told by amicus curiae to the NGT.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to the people on Saturday to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers. The Chief Secretary said that only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained. The surroundings of the cracker shops should be sanitised and the shopkeepers have to arrange hand sanitisers. They not only have to wear face masks but also ensure that the customers too are using it.

